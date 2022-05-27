Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP raised its stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 743,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Portage Fintech Acquisition makes up 1.1% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Portage Fintech Acquisition were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFTAU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 1,226.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,661 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $998,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFTAU remained flat at $$9.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,331. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

