Post (NYSE:POST) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $83.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Post Holdings has lagged the industry in the past three months, we expect the trend to reverse in the near term. The company benefits from prudent acquisitions, which continued in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The top line included $102.1 million in net sales from buyouts. Volume demand recovery in the Foodservice unit is also contributing to the upside. Management highlighted that volumes in certain channels and product categories in the foodservice business have almost fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. However, the company is battling supply-chain challenges due to labor shortages, input and freight inflation and other supply-chain hurdles. Post Holdings’ fiscal second-quarter gross margin was hurt by higher raw material, freight and manufacturing costs. The company is also battling escalated SG&A expenses.”

Get Post alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on POST. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Post from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.20.

NYSE POST opened at $81.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.66. Post has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Post will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Post by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Post by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Post by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Post by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Post by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Post (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.