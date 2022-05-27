Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Stake Cut by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,361 shares during the quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned 1.91% of Powered Brands worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Powered Brands by 5.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 28,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Powered Brands in the second quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Powered Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Powered Brands in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powered Brands in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,926. Powered Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

