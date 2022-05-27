PowerPool Price Reaches $0.32 (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $12.63 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CVP is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,524,203 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

