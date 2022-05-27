Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $120.28

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $120.28 and last traded at $120.20, with a volume of 111584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Get Progressive alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.30.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,944. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $968,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.