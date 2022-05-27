Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $93.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $116.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.30. Progressive has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $120.17. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

