Project WITH 1-Day Volume Reaches $265,400.00 (WIKEN)

Project WITH (WIKEN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last week, Project WITH has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Project WITH coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Project WITH has a market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $265,400.00 worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Project WITH

Project WITH is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 858,338,828 coins. Project WITH’s official website is projectwith.io . Project WITH’s official message board is medium.com/projectwith . Project WITH’s official Twitter account is @Project_WITH_

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

Project WITH Coin Trading

