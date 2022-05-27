Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,184,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213,426 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Prologis were worth $367,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.58. 100,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,320. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.37 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

