Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Down 4.2%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.92 and last traded at $26.92. Approximately 5,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 340,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Several brokerages have commented on RXDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a current ratio of 13.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.63.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,722.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

