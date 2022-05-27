Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Down 83.0% in May

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,600 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the April 30th total of 1,378,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,316,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Prosus stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 649,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,772. Prosus has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PROSY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prosus from €122.00 ($129.79) to €110.00 ($117.02) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Prosus from €110.00 ($117.02) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Prosus from €137.00 ($145.74) to €128.00 ($136.17) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays downgraded Prosus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

