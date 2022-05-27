Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Trading Down 15.4%

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Rating) was down 15.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 144,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 38,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 million and a P/E ratio of -5.91.

Get Providence Gold Mines alerts:

About Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, including the Black Oak Mine, the Soulsby Mine, the Dead Horse Mine, the New Albany Mine, the Star King Mine, and others located in the Summerville Mining District, Tuolumne County, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Providence Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Providence Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.