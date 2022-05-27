ProximaX (XPX) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

ProximaX (XPX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. ProximaX has a total market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $87,555.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 206.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,357.10 or 1.61898304 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 394.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.00 or 0.00505948 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00031387 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

