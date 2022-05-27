PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.20) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered PRS REIT to a hold rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.45) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of LON:PRSR opened at GBX 107.80 ($1.36) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 105.58. The firm has a market cap of £592.09 million and a P/E ratio of 8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PRS REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 97 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 114 ($1.43).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

About PRS REIT (Get Rating)

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing £0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

