Public Mint Trading Down 1.8% This Week (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $76,004.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00016755 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,329,275 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

