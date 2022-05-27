Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.09.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG opened at $67.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of -26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,399,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after acquiring an additional 44,510 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.