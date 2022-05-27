Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.79.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.01. 1,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $277.10 and a twelve month high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

