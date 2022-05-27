Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Increased by Analyst

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of JWN opened at $24.82 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Nordstrom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

