Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,241.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Q2 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,560,000 after purchasing an additional 198,041 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Q2 by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,910,000 after purchasing an additional 196,729 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,367,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,939,000 after buying an additional 221,085 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,798,000 after buying an additional 623,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.33. 723,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,390. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.45. Q2 has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $108.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.51.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

