Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,160 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after buying an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,415,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,895,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,421,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,909,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.54.

NYSE FBHS opened at $69.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

