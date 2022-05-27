Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,693 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,693 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in KB Home by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in KB Home by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.77.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

