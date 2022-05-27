Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,228 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:K opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $58,398,354 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Kellogg (Get Rating)
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
