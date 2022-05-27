Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,611,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $230.71 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $188.10 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STE. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

