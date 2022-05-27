Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $104.56 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

