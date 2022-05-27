Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $331,000 in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America raised BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.29) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $32.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.84%.

BP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.