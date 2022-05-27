Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.20.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $383.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.33. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $345.33 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

