Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 75,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in MicroVision by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in MicroVision by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

MVIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

MicroVision stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. MicroVision, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $24.69.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 2,114.59% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

