Quantitative Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,336 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JOYY by 2,178.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in JOYY by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 34,774 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 180.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YY opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $85.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.42 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

