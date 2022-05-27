Quantitative Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,028,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,749,000 after purchasing an additional 159,694 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,772,000 after purchasing an additional 143,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,781,000 after purchasing an additional 109,266 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,619,000 after purchasing an additional 49,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $313,205,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 51,029 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,766 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $194.65 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $127.03 and a one year high of $220.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.74 and a 200 day moving average of $175.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

LPL Financial Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.