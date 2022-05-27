Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 34,933 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,933 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lithium Americas by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 64,452 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 9,120.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 237,235 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAC opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 51.19 and a quick ratio of 51.19. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

