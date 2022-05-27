Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Buys 2,608 Shares of Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $11,475.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,155,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,136. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quest Resource alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 44,887 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $219,946.30.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 669 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $4,107.66.

On Monday, April 4th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 3,596 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $22,079.44.

On Thursday, March 31st, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 774 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $4,744.62.

On Friday, March 25th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 1,464 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $9,120.72.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 5,855 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $36,593.75.

Shares of QRHC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. 56,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,308. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRHC. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 273,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 55,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at $73,000. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 1.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 93.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares during the period. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.