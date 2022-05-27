QuickSwap Trading 10.6% Lower This Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $69.48 or 0.00239585 BTC on major exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $22.73 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 207.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,724.17 or 1.78352455 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 354.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.00512301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030983 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000276 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.