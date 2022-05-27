Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,788,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,810 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 5.5% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $90,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.16. 17,887,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,681,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $200.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.26.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

