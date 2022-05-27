Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $14.75 Million Stock Holdings in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) by 183.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,960,789 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914,924 shares during the quarter. DiDi Global comprises about 0.9% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DiDi Global worth $14,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DiDi Global by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,408 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 86,230 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DiDi Global by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,774,103 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $113,415,000 after buying an additional 17,054,168 shares during the period. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,667,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DiDi Global by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,719 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 84,444 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

Shares of DiDi Global stock traded up 0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,811,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,834,816. DiDi Global Inc. has a 12 month low of 1.37 and a 12 month high of 18.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 2.26 and a 200 day moving average of 4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative return on equity of 94.91% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of 6.40 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DiDi Global in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.

DiDi Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.