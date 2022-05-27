Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $12.47 Million in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,489,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,470,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,660,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,606 shares during the period. Tekne Capital Management LLC increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 163,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 81,078 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 1,247.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 3,389,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,169 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $19,458,000.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

YMM stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. 4,533,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,851,482. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.