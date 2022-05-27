Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Raises Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 3,411.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169,928 shares during the period. Stitch Fix accounts for approximately 1.4% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 1.11% of Stitch Fix worth $22,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,244. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $934.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

