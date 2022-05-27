QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Holdings Cut by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,547 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.10% of QuinStreet worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 984,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QNST stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $586.98 million, a PE ratio of 153.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.51 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.59%. Research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In other QuinStreet news, Director James R. Simons acquired 10,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,064.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Profile (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.