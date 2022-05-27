Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target Cut to C$2.20 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.20 price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$206.66 million and a P/E ratio of -7.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.55 and a 52-week high of C$1.74.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

