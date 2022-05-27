Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Maxim Group

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRXGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Maxim Group to $2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNRX opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $35.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRXGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. It offers QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome; QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.

