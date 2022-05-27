Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Maxim Group

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Maxim Group to $2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNRX opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $35.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. It offers QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome; QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.

