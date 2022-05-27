Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 250,000 Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at $3,972,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $3,181,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $3,021,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $2,518,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $1,754,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VHNAU remained flat at $$9.99 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

