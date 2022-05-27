Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of ESGEN Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,017,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,944,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000.

Shares of ESAC stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 405,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,875. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

