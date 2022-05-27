Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 150,000 Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Get Crypto 1 Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,388. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAOOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.