Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.04 Million in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000.
NASDAQ FXCOU remained flat at $$10.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35.
