Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $14.72 Million in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,511,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,720,000. Worldwide Webb Acquisition makes up 0.4% of Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Worldwide Webb Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WWAC. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Worldwide Webb Acquisition alerts:

Shares of WWAC stock remained flat at $$9.89 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,940. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86. Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.