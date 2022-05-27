Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $5.96 Million in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Mercato Partners Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.96 during trading hours on Thursday. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

