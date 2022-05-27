Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $3.92 Million Investment in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.77% of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEAC. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $16,875,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $16,875,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $16,300,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $11,719,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $5,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,975. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

