Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $4.33 Million Investment in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 432,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,000,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,500,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,703,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,712,000.

BioPlus Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.96 during trading hours on Thursday. 4,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,630. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

