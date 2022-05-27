Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.70% of LAVA Medtech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Institutional investors own 31.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LVAC remained flat at $$9.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

