Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 373,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCNU. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $846,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,509,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,405,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,971,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of BOCNU stock remained flat at $$9.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

