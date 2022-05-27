Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 100,000 Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZ)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Arisz Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARIZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,094. Arisz Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

