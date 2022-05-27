Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 500,000 Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGAAU. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at $948,000.

TGAAU remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,206. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

